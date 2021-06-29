Police investigating vandalism spree in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying the suspect in a vandalism spree.

It happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 27th, in the area of 8th Avenue South to 12th Avenue South, and 10th Street South to 15th Street South.

There were 34 cars that had tires slashed.

The GFPD says the suspect in surveillance video puncturing tires with a sharp object.

The male suspect appears to be wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, or if you have video that may be helpful, call 406-455-8408 and leave a message, send the GFPD a private message on Facebook .

You can also use the P3 Crimestoppers Tip Program, which allows for anonymous and interactive communications between the tipster and program managers. The P3 Tip program can be accessed by visiting the P3 website , or by downloading the app.

If your vehicle sustained damage that has not been reported, you're asked to call 727-7688 extension 5.