Police provide update on arrest in University of Idaho killings

MOSCOW, ID - Police in Moscow, Idaho, provided an update involving the case of four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13.
The Associated Press reported that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania for the killings.
According to court documents, Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Hazleton, Pa.
The document indicated that Hohberger faces extradition following his arrest. The document indicated that he was arrested before any formal charges were made.
The four deaths are classified as homicides.
Police have said the four students were stabbed to death.
The mayor of Moscow issued the following statement once the news conference had concluded.
Mayor Bettge Expresses Appreciation to Law Enforcement
December 30, 2022 (Moscow, Idaho) — The tragic events of November 13th shook our community to its core. Since that time our hearts and thoughts have been with the families of Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan, the entire Moscow community, and all the dedicated law enforcement personnel who have worked tirelessly to seek justice for the victims and their families. I hope today’s announcement of the arrest of a suspect in the case can begin to provide the answers that we have all sought in our attempts to understand this senseless act.
I want to personally thank all of the law enforcement personnel across the country who have worked so diligently to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice. Specifically, the members of the Moscow Police Department, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who conducted hundreds of interviews and analyzed thousands of pieces of evidence in this complex case. I also want to personally thank Governor Little and his staff across multiple state agencies for their continuous support and assistance during this difficult time.
I understand that law enforcement’s inability to share information during the course of the investigation has been frustrating, but their primary duty was to protect the integrity of the investigation and find a resolution to the case for the victims and their families. I hope this arrest and subsequent criminal justice system process will begin to provide comfort and closure to the victim’s families, our community, and the nation.
Arthur D. Bettge
Mayor