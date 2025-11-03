Police seek suspect in Butte bear spray, stabbing assault

BUTTE — Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a driver with bear spray and a knife during an incident Saturday morning in Butte.

The assault occurred around 10:31 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Street, according to the Butte Police Department.

The victim, a 44-year-old Butte man, told police he was driving when another man began making gestures and yelling at him. When the victim pulled over near the suspect, the man sprayed him with bear spray, police said.

The victim got out of his vehicle and was sprayed again before being stabbed in the abdomen, according to police.

Following the attack, the victim drove to the Thriftway store at 901 E. Front Street to report the incident. He was taken to St. James Healthcare for treatment. His current condition was not immediately available.

Police described the suspect as a tall white male, 40 to 50 years old, with long gray hair. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket or shirt and black jeans at the time of the incident.

The suspect has not been located, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Butte Police Department at (406) 497-1120.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.