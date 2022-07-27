Police seeking Kalispell bank robbery suspect

KALISPELL - Police in Kalispell are asking for the public's help to find a person who robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Security photos show a person wearing a huskies hat approaching a bank teller on US Highway 93 North and grabbing a bag of money at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-twenties or early thirties with a medium build, and short brown hair.

The teller was not hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Crimestoppers tipline at 406-752-8477 or Kalispell Police Detective Dan Williams at 406-758-7795.