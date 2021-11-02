Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Polson woman facing deliberate homicide charge

MTN News
Polson Vehicle Death Map
Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 16:06:32-04

POLSON — A woman is facing a deliberate homicide charge after authorities say she intentionally ran over another woman near Polson on Halloween.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 911 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Huckleberry Lane southeast of Polson just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Sheriff Bell says an investigation showed the operator of the vehicle, Sharon Whitworth, 56, of Polson, intentionally ran over and killed Tonya Charles, 63, also of Polson.

Whitworth remains behind bars in the Lake County Detention Center on a charge of deliberate homicide.

No further information is being released at this time.

