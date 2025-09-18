GREAT FALLS — Michael J. Ackerman, a/k/a Michael J. Littlebull, accused of killing three people in Poplar on September 11, 2025, appeared in federal court in Great Falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Poplar man charged with three counts of second-degree murder

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a news release that Ackerman, 73 years old, appeared on a complaint alleging he committed three counts of second-degree murder.

The affidavit in support of the complaint alleges that a person called the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office on September 14, 2025, to report that Ackerman admitted killing three people in Poplar.

Deputies interviewed Ackerman and he said on September 11, he was using meth with the three victims, believed they were “setting him up,” and shot and killed them.

Court documents state:

After the deputies read his Miranda rights, Ackerman waived his rights and agreed to speak with the deputies. Ackerman told the deputies that on Thursday, September 11, 2025, he and the rest of the residence’s occupants had been using methamphetamine. Michael believed Jane Doe 1, John Doe, and Jane Doe 2 were “setting him up.” Michael stated he was in the bedroom with Jane Doe 1, and Jane Doe 1 had a pistol in her hand. Michael then picked up his Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and shot Jane Doe 1 twice in the head. Michael heard John Doe and Jane Doe 2 moving in the next room. Michael walked into the room where John Doe and Jane Doe 2 were sleeping and shot them both. Ackerman told officers that they would find the deceased inside his residence.

Ackerman told the deputies the bodies were in his residence in Poplar.

Fort Peck Tribal law enforcement responded to the residence and found the three victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Northern Plains Independent (link), the three victims have been identified as 65-year-old Earlene Jones, 41-year-old Matthew Black Thunder, and 35-year-old Winona Longee.

Second-degree murder carries maximum penalties of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan presided. Ackerman was detained pending further proceedings.

(1st REPORT, SEPTEMBER 14) Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement said in a news release on Sunday, September 14, 2025, that Michael J. Littlebull is in custody for three murders that happened in Poplar.

The agency said that the three victims are adults, but has not yet released their names.

The investigation is being conducted by Fort Peck Tribal Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

No other details - including when, where, and how the homicides happened - have been released at this point.

The Fort Peck Journal reports that Littlebull, 73 years old, is in custody in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, and is being held on a federal hold without bond.

Littlebull is also known to go by the last name of Ackerman, which is the name he is booked under in the jail.