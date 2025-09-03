Previously convicted felon sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MISSOULA - A man who illegally possessed several firearms was sentenced Wednesday to 9½ years in prison to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Mallory Nehemiah Brown, 44, of Auburn, Washington, had pleaded guilty in January 2025 to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that on June 9, 2004, Brown was convicted of bank robbery in the Eastern District of California and was sentenced to 51 months in prison to be followed by 36 months of supervised release. The conditions of his supervision included that Brown was not allowed to own, possess, or have access to a firearm or ammunition.

Brown boarded an Amtrak train in Seattle on January 8, 2024, with a black duffel bag and several long boxes. Brown placed his bags and boxes on the luggage rack. The train was bound for Washington, D.C., with a stop in Chicago, according to a news release.

The train stopped in Libby on January 9, 2024, based on a complaint by other passengers about Brown. Law enforcement contacted Brown and removed him from the train. The train conductor found Brown’s bag and boxes on the luggage rack.

Inside, he discovered four firearms, ammunition, magazines, a suppressor, eight firearms receivers, night vision goggles, a tactical vest, and other assorted accessories. Law enforcement took custody of the bags and inventoried their contents.

Brown denied that the bags belonged to him. However, several Amtrak employees identified Brown as the person who loaded the bags on the train. Further, one of the boxes had a shipping label on it addressed to “Mallory Brown”.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case which was conducted by the ATF, the FBI, the Libby Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Probation and Parole.