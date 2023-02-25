Prison escapee sought in Basin area, according to Montana Highway Patrol

(Updated 8:15 p.m. MST, 02/24/2023)

Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol Troopers are pursuing an escaped Montana State Prison inmate near Basin, north of Butte, Friday night.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson tells MTN News that the prisoner stole a vehicle from the prison but abandoned it near Basin.

Nelson says several troopers are assisting Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies in searching for the prisoner. He describes the scene where the vehicle was found to be the site of an active investigation. He also told us that law enforcement officers are tracking the suspect.

So far MTN News has not been able to reach the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office about the search. We have not seen any warnings or advisories for residents of the Basin area due to the prisoner search. The MHP's Sgt. Nelson says he defers to the Sheriff's Office about public safety concerns.

No further details are available at this time. We will update this story with any further information we receive.