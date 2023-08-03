Prosecutors intend to retry Zachary Norman on deliberate homicide charges after hung jury in first trial

BOZEMAN — New information on a Three Forks man accused of killing two brothers.

On July 28, the jury found Zachary Norman, the man accused of shooting and killing Brendan and Chase Estabrook in January 2022, guilty of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence but was hung on the two deliberate homicide charges.

The jury vote was split, ten for guilty and two not guilty on both counts. The Estabrook brothers were gunned down near 6th and Ash in Three Forks. Lawyers for Norman claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell turned the case over to the Attorney General’s office, citing insufficient staffing, to try the case.

According to the Attorney General’s officer, because of the hung jury, prosecutors are able to refile the case and will be doing so later this month.

Prosecutors Jordan Salo and Michael Gee will stay on the case and see it through to the end.

In the meantime, Norman remains behind bars at the Gallatin County Detention Center.