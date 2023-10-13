PSC member Randy Pinocci arrested again

GREAT FALLS — Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci was arrested and booked into the Cascade County Detention Center on the morning of Friday, October 13, 2023.

He is facing two felony charges of tampering with a witness; this is the second time in recent weeks that Pinocci has been arrested.

Cascade County Detention Center Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci (October 13, 2023)

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said on Friday that the tampering charges stem from Pinocci allegedly asking two people to recant their previous statements made to investigators regarding the incident below.

Bond for Pinocci was set at $2,500.

(SEPTEMBER 12, 2023) MTN News has confirmed that Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court following a disorderly conduct charge in July.

Pinocci, 59 years old, was arrested at Home Depot in Great Falls on September 6th and posted a $500 cash bond. During an initial appearance on September 7, Pinocci entered a plea of “Not Guilty” and requested a trial by judge.

Per a complaint obtained by MTN News from the Cascade County Justice Court, Pinocci was charged with disorderly conduct on the evening of July 5th “for quarreling, challenging to fight, or fighting, namely by getting in Leo Jimmerson’s face and bumping chests during an argument and yelling.”

Pinocci was scheduled to appear before 10:30 a.m. on July 6, but requested and was granted a 30-day extension.

Cascade County Detention Center Randy Pinocci - booking photo (September 2023)

On August 7, Pinocci submitted another 30-day extension request which was denied by Cascade County Justice of the Peace Eric Bailey.

Bailey then issued a warrant for Pinocci’s arrest for failure to appear at his court hearing.

Pinocci is a second-term Republican commissioner who was elected to the PSC in 2018, and re-elected in 2022. He previously served one term in the Montana House of Representatives, representing House District 19 which included his home of Sun River.

In the PSC, Pinocci represents District 1 which extends from Great Falls to Billings and the entire eastern part of the state. Pinocci previously told MTN he plans to run for Montana's 2nd District House of Representatives seat if Matt Rosendale pursues a senate campaign.

