Red Lodge Cemetery tombstone faces vandalism third time in a row

RED LODGE — Caretakers of the Red Lodge Cemetery reported a vandalized tombstone to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

Out of hundreds of tombstones at the cemetery, only one was vandalized. However, it's the third time the specific grave has been destroyed.

According to a Carbon County deputy, the vandalism likely occurred either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

See details about the investigation below:

Jim Hilderman, the treasurer of the Carbon County Cemetery District #8 Board, told MTN he's hired a private investigator to look into the situation.

"The tombstone is in a very precarious place, 'cuz it's on a corner. But, it's off the road to where you would have to be trying to hit it, to hit it like that," Hilderman said Saturday.

The vandalized tombstone sits at the back corner of the cemetery, several yards away from any other grave.

Hilderman heard about the situation on Thursday from a fellow cemetery caretaker.

"She pays attention," he said.

Hilderman said every evening and every morning, the crew patrol the cemetery for any suspicious activity, which is why both he and the sheriff's office believe the vandalism occurred sometime during the night.

Hilderman and Carbon County law enforcement are still looking into what and who caused the vandalism.

"The investigator, I haven't talked to the sheriff's deputy yet, but the investigator I hired said, you can't really tell. It's solid rock," Hilderman said.

Since the crime, Hilderman and his team have constructed the tombstone to resemble its original condition. However, part of the bench's legs have crumbled off.

It's the third time Hilderman has been in this situation with the same tombstone.

"We're going to find who did this... I know the folks. I've been here my whole life, and I know the folks well," he said.

Hilderman said the family who owns the small patch of land are greatly involved in the Red Lodge community. For protection of the family, Hilderman asked MTN not to show the name on camera.

However, the tombstone corresponds to a deceased mother who passed away in 2006.

Because the same tombstone has been vandalized three separate times, Hilderman believes the crime was purposeful and targeted.

"It's just appalling that that happened. I just can't believe it happened like that," Hilderman said.

The first vandalism, Hilderman said, occurred about a year and a half ago. Hilderman said the cemetery replaced the tombstone for the family before it was vandalized a second time. Afterwards, the tombstone was vandalized two more times, meaning the financial burden of replacing the bench is left up to the family involved.

Hilderman told MTN that he and his crew hope getting the story out will bring attention to the case, and hopefully help capture the perpetrator. Until then, Hilderman says that they aren't stopping until they've found the suspect, or suspects, involved.

"We will find out who that is. I am dedicated to this cemetery as most Red Lodge people are. This is sacred ground for us," he said.