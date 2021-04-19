Watch
Reported Monday morning shooting investigated in Bozeman

Law enforcement call incident attempted deliberate homicide
MTN News
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 14:22:34-04

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police are investigating a reported shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release, shortly after midnight on April 19, 2021, Bozeman Police responded to the 1200 block of W Babcock for a man who had been shot. The victim reported he went outside to smoke when a dark sedan pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim was transported to Bozeman Health with non-life-threatening injuries after Bozeman Fire and AMR responded to the scene.

At this time, officials are continuing to investigate the event, no arrests have been made and police are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call. Information leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.

"We do not think this was a random act and don’t believe there is a safety concern to the general public," Bozeman Police Detective Captain Cory Klumb said in a press release.

Points of Contact:

  • Detective Tom Lloyd 406-582-2959 tlloyd@bozeman.net
  • Captain Cory Klumb 406-582-2021 cklumb@bozeman.net
  • Crime Stoppers 406-586-1131
