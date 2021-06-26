Robledo charged with beating an elderly man who later died

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Attorney's Office has identified Farley Simpson as the Great Falls man who died after reportedly being severely beaten by his son-in-law Pedro Martine Robledo.

On June 19th, police officers responded to a residence on 12th Street North for a welfare check, where they found Simpson, 67 years old, on the ground and bleeding.

Martine Robledo, 27 years old, was initially charged with aggravated assault for the incident.

Simpson died on June 22nd, and Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki says that additional charges may be filed in the case once the autopsy report has been completed.

Court documents state that Robledo told officers he had gone to Farley's and they began arguing. He claimed that Farley swung at him but missed, and he responded by punching Farley in the face and abdomen.

The charging documents state: "Medical staff advised that (Simpson) has a perforated duodenum which will result in sepsis. They states due to (his) prior abdominal surgeries it is not possible to repair the trauma and that due to the trauma it will result in (his) death in the near future."

Robledo also told officers that he was intoxicated at the time of the fight.

The court documents state that Robledo's criminal history includes a 2014 conviction for involuntary manslaughter; criminal trespass; violation of release conditions in a pending robbery case; and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Robledo remains jailed in the Cascade County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.