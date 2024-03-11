Scam callers posing as Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement, sheriff warns

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester is warning the public to be aware of scam callers posing as members of law enforcement.

Sheriff Lester said in a media release the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department (BSBLED) has received reports of scammers calling and telling citizens they are facing an arrest warrant; the scammers then attempt to collect money over the phone.

According to the release, BSBLED does not collect money for fines and you should not give any personal or financial information if you receive one of these calls.

Sheriff Lester said anyone uncertain about the validity of an officer calling can contact the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department at 406-497-1120.

People can also come to the police station or the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse to verify any claims about arrest warrants.