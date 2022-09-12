Search launched for 2 Yellowstone County jail escapees

BILLINGS - Law enforcement is searching for two escapees from the Yellowstone County jail.

The inmates escaped through a window that had been dislodged, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release issued at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Linder identified the inmates as 31-year-old Cody Flesch and 23-year-old Quincy Pfister.

According to state prison records, Flesch has a felony conviction in Powell County for aggravated assault and three felony convictions in Cascade County for burglary, tampering with witnesses, and accountability for theft. Flesch was booked into the county jail on June 18, 2021 on numerous charges, including escape, assault, robbery, kidnapping, and tampering, jail records show.

Montana Department of Corrections Cody Joseph Flesch

Pfister has felony convictions in Custer County for assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon, according to state prison records. He was booked into the county jail on Feb. 2 and was being held on two felony contempt of court charges and a warrant for failing to appear, jail records show.

Montana Department of Corrections Quincy Dean Pfister

Anyone with information about the escaped inmates or may see them is advised not to approach them but call law enforcement at 406-657-8200 or 406-256-2929.