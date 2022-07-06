Several drivers arrested for DUI in Butte over July 4th weekend

BUTTE — It was a busy Fourth of July weekend for Butte police who made a high number of DUI arrests.

Nine motorists were arrested in the Butte area on suspicion of drunk driving between Friday evening and early Tuesday morning, which is about three times more DUI arrests than police make on an average weekend. The sheriff said he's disappointed so many people chose to drink and drive.

“You know, there's just no reason that people can't be responsible and celebrate Independence Day without having a DUI. We're not talking about people drinking too much, that's not the issue, it's when you get behind the wheel, that's the problem,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Police remind those who attend this weekend's Montana Folk Festival not to drive if they plan to drink at the event.