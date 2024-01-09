Sheridan police investigating murder of 64-year-old woman

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Sheridan police are investigating the possible murder of a 64-year-old woman found dead inside her home Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a call at 7:07 p.m. from the woman's husband, who claimed he had found his wife deceased. Officers arrived at the house on Gladstone Street shortly after, and Capt. Tom Ringley said initial evidence shows the woman died of blunt force trauma.

A suspect has been identified and "does not have access to the public," Ringley said, though he did not confirm that an arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon. He did say the subject is not in a medical facility.

Homicide charges are pending as the investigation continues.