Sheriff: 1 injured at MontanaFair shooting

BILLINGS - A shooting at MontanaFair late Monday night is under investigation.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a teenage boy or young adult was shot in the leg near the carnival area.
A suspect has not been identified.
Deputies and medical crews arrived at the fairgrounds at about 11:30 p.m., Linder said.
MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge was interviewed on Montana This Morning on Tuesday and said the fairgrounds are safe and credited law enforcement with a quick response to the shooting.
Watch the full interview below:
MetraPark official: Fairgrounds safe after shooting incident
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.