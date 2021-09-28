Sheriff provides update on St Regis murder-suicide investigation

SUPERIOR — Mineral County sheriff Mike Toth says they have completed their investigation into a February murder-suicide in St. Regis.

Mineral County deputies found the father, Anthony Dascher, and his 7-year-old son dead in their St. Regis home in early February.

His 4-year-old son later died at a Spokane hospital.

Sheriff Toth tells MTN News the investigation revealed Dasher used his gun to kill his children and himself.

He did not leave a note.

The investigation also revealed Dascher had no clinical history of mental illness.