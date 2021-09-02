Sheriff seeking help finding 2 Lockwood robbery suspects

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is seeking helping identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in Lockwood last weekend.

The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Casey's Corner convenience store in Lockwood, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a Thursday release.

One suspect was a tall, white male, in his early 20’s wearing a red bandana. The second suspect was a white male, early 20's, shorter, and with a heavier build wearing a pink bandana.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929 or message deputies on Facebook @YellowstoneCountySheriffsOffice. Detective Donahue is investigating and the case reference case number 21-720180.