Sheriff warns of scam happening in Butte

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester warns there is a scam occurring in the Butte area. People and businesses have reported receiving an email that is purported to be from Father Patrick Beretta.

The email asks the receiver of the email to buy an Amazon Gift card for a cancer patient.

Father Beretta has been in contact with law enforcement and he is not sending the emails and he is not soliciting funds for anyone.

Anyone who receives a suspicious email is asked not to respond and report the matter to Butte Police at 406-497-1120.