Shooting at Billings Clinic ER: Suspect arrested after firing at officers

BILLINGS — Billings police said a person was shot by an officer and arrested after shooting at officers responding to a disturbance at the Billings Clinic Emergency Room.

Police Sgt. Harley Cagle said the incident happened Sunday around 5:15 p.m. as officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun at the ER.

When officers arrived the person fired one round at officers. One officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Billings Clinic and police said no hospital staff or officers were injured and no active threat remained after the suspect was subdued.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately released.