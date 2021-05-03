Standoff with law enforcement in Corvallis continues into Tuesday

CORVALLIS — UPDATE: 1:45 p.m. - May 4, 2021

CORVALLIS - A standoff with law enforcement continued into Tuesday in the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said the situation where a man barricaded himself in a Corvallis home continued through the night.

Negotiators established contact with the man on Monday night, but he has so far refused to surrender to law enforcement.

There is a warrant for the man’s arrest for violating conditions of release on a previous charge, according to a news release.

"There appears to be a significant mental health component to this situation," according to a news release.

Sheriff Holton said the man's "safe surrender is the goal without any injuries to the public, Deputies on scene, or the subject."

He added law enforcement intends "to remain patient and allow time for negotiators to work towards the subject’s surrender."

People are being asked to avoid the area.

(second report: 9:00 p.m. - May 3, 2021)

A standoff that began with Bitterroot law enforcement on Monday afternoon is continuing in Corvallis.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton told MTN News shortly before 9 p. m. that negotiators have been in contact with a man who is armed and barricaded in a home.

Sheriff Holton says law enforcement does not want to escalate the situation and will be patient with the man who has spoken with negotiators off and on. The man is alone in the home.

(first report: 4:21 p.m. - May 3, 2021)

Law enforcement reports a man who is believed to be armed is involved in a standoff in the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says deputies are dealing man who has barricaded himself in Corvallis.

“The subject is an adult male and believed to be alone and armed with firearms,” according to a news release. “The RCSO became aware of the male after reports of the subject violating the conditions of release of a previous arrest.”

Sheriff Holton says a deputy sheriff and a Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Supervision Officer attempted to contact the man “who refused to answer the door and law enforcement observed him possessing several firearms.”

Numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the subject by phone have been made, according to Sheriff Holton.

Traffic is being restricted in the neighborhood and some neighbors have been evacuated to ensure safety.

People are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

