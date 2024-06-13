Stevensville man facing pair of attempted homicide charges

STEVENSVILLE — A Stevensville man facing attempted deliberate homicide charges is being held on $1 million bond in the Hamilton jail.

Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a disturbance at a home in the early morning hours of Monday, June 10 in the 900 block of Foxy Lane in Stevensville.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office Conner Jayce Collins

Deputies say 5 people were in the home with one witness telling law enforcement that 28-year-old Conner Jayce Collins knocked a woman unconscious with a metal pan, tried to stab a man and almost stabbed a 6-year-old girl before leaving the home.

Deputies found Collins near the area of the home and arrested him.

Witnesses told police the fight started because Collins thought one of the men in the home was trying to “hook up” with his girlfriend.

MTN News

Court documents show Collins was previously convicted of Partner or Family Member Assault in Missoula County in 2017 and 2019.

Collins is charged with two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal endangerment, assault, and obstructing a peace officer.

