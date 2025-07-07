Stillwater County sees surge of vehicle break-ins from organized group

COLUMBUS — Vehicle break-ins have spiked over the last few months in Columbus and Stillwater County.

Chief Deputy Ty Williams with the Stillwater County Sheriff's Department explained that many of the break-ins have been from people leaving keys in their cars.

Justin McKinsey Chief Deputy Ty Williams in Stillwater County

“They have stolen several vehicles in all of this. They've stolen several firearms and some other just kind of miscellaneous stuff," said Williams.

Williams explained that firearms being stolen from vehicles isn't uncommon and that thieves will take anything valuable, but that it is still concerning.

"It is always alarming when you have people stealing guns, and you know, obtaining them that way instead of the right way," he said Thursday.

Watch Chief Deputy Williams on the situation here:

Surge in vehicle break-ins are connected across several counties

According to Williams, the increase in break-ins spans across Yellowstone, Sweetgrass, Judith Basin, Wheatland, and Golden Valley County.

“We have been able to link everything that happened here in Stillwater County to the same people that committed several of the same types of crimes in surrounding counties,” said Williams.

Williams explained that two suspects have been taken into custody for questioning by the Billings Police Department.

Columbus residents have been feeling the effects of the increase in crime. Lisa Dehaben has lived in Columbus for eight years. She explained that everyone is aware of the crimes, and have changed their daily habits because of it.

Justin McKinsey Lida Dehaben has worked at Git's in Columbus for eight years

"We used to leave everything, the kids' bikes out in the yard, but we don't no more," said Dehaben Thursday.

Dehaben said that after the break-ins, Columbus residents have been keeping in touch with one another, and reminding each other to lock up their valuables.

“I know people. We talk more with each other and make sure we all watch out for each other. We're a pretty tight community,” said Dehaben.

MTN noticed when walking around Columbus, many vehicles were seen unattended, with their windows rolled down.

When asked what people can do to keep their cars and belongings safe, Williams said, “(Be) vigilant. Knowing what's going on around you. But, also the biggest thing is probably just locking your vehicles, locking your homes and not leaving valuables inside your vehicles."