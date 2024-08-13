Supreme Court ruling impacts Montana Jan. 6 case

HELENA — In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled federal prosecutors were overreaching when applying an obstruction of an official proceeding to many Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot cases. That ruling has impacted a Montana-linked case.

Specifically, the high court said prosecutors must include proof that defendants tried to tamper with or destroy documents.

Following that ruling, Dillon business owner Hank Muntzer had his obstruction charge dropped last week and a sentencing was set for October 10. In February, Munzter was also convicted of felony civil disorder and several misdemeanor charges.

Muntzer entered the Capitol building at approximately 2:44 p.m. Video evidence shows him walking through the building and showed him confronting officers in the Rotunda with other rioters. Prosecutors never allege Muntzer destroyed or damaged any documents.

Another Jan. 6 defendant Joshua Hughes of East Helenaalso recently had his sentence reduced from 38 months to 33 months. Hughes and his brother Jerod Hughes were some of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. They were both photographed on the floor of the Senate, with Jerod looking through the papers. The two pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Joshua Hughes's shortened prison stay came from a motion filed to allow for a reduction in sentence for defendants with no criminal history.

So far, more than 1,400 defendants are or have faced charges connected to the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Of those individuals, there are nine defendants with direct Montana ties.

