Suspect arrested after a deadly shooting in Bozeman

(UPDATE, 2 p.m.) According to the Gallatin County Detention Center inmate roster, a man named Jakob Steven Lundberg was booked into the jail today, charged with deliberate homicide.

Lundberg is also charged with criminal endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The Bozeman Police Department will not confirm at this point that he is the suspect in this case.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 8:56 a.m.) A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Bozeman early on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The Bozeman Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to a bar on the 200 block of East Main Street for a report of a person who had been shot, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Officers began life-saving efforts on the victim, who was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess and declared dead.

The suspect, a 22-year old man, was quickly found and arrested, and faces a charge of deliberate homicide.

At this point, authorities have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the shooting to report it to the Bozeman Police Department.

We will update you when we get more information.