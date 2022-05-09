Suspect arrested after police officer assaulted near Ronan

UPDATE - 6:31 p.m. - May 7, 2022

POLSON - 27-year-old Curtis Buck, of Ronan, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Flathead Tribal Police.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell previously said a Flathead Tribal Police Officer was assaulted by Buck at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

A spokesman said the involved law enforcement appreciates the help from the public.

(first report: 11:27 a.m. - May 7, 2022)

Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer near Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a Flathead Tribal Police Officer was assaulted by 27-year-old Curtis Buck, of Ronan at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The officer was hospitalized because of the assault but was later released.

Anyone with knowledge of Buck’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Bell says no further information is being released at this time.