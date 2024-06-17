Suspect arrested following Friday shooting at East Missoula fishing access site

MISSOULA — A person was arrested and is being held in the Missoula jail following a June 14 shooting at the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that someone had been shot at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith reports a female was shot following an altercation inside a vehicle.

MTN News

Several bystanders helped the victim until emergency responders arrived at the scene. She was taken to an area hospital where she’s being treated for her injuries.

According to a news release, the male was cooperative with law enforcement and taken into custody without incident.

