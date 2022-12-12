Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect arrested following weekend police pursuit in St. Ignatius

Police break up 47-person 'corona party' at New Jersey apartment, charge renter
Jaromir Chalabala
Police break up 47-person 'corona party' at New Jersey apartment, charge renter
Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 10:35:53-05

ST. IGNATIUS - The Saint Ignatius Police Department is explaining a large police presence on Airport Road in a social media post.

The post explains a traffic stop was initiated by a Saint Ignatius police officer for a vehicle traveling over 100 mph and a short vehicle chase ensued.

The suspect was stopped and arrested on multiple charges.

Saint Ignatius Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

MTN News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News