Suspect arrested following weekend police pursuit in St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS - The Saint Ignatius Police Department is explaining a large police presence on Airport Road in a social media post.

The post explains a traffic stop was initiated by a Saint Ignatius police officer for a vehicle traveling over 100 mph and a short vehicle chase ensued.

The suspect was stopped and arrested on multiple charges.

Saint Ignatius Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

MTN News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.