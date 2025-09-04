GREAT FALLS — A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in Great Falls.

Suspect charged with crashing a stolen vehicle in Great Falls

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, near the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and 37th Street.

The Buick Enclave crashed into a parked vehicle and rolled on its side.

Police officers identified the driver as Alissa Page Lockman.

Court documents allege that Lockman stole the Buick Enclave several days prior.

Lockman has been charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, including theft, burglary, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, obstructing a peace officer, and careless driving.

There were no serious injuries reported.

