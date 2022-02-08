Suspect charged with trying to strangle a woman in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Samphad Saenruang Maze has been charged with a felony after she allegedly tried to strangle a woman in Great Falls.

Court documents state that at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, police officers responded to a reported disturbance on 6th Street South.

A crying woman told police that she had been assaulted by another woman, later identified as Maze.

Maze refused to talk with officers at the scene, saying she did not want to speak with law enforcement without an attorney present.

The victim told police that Maze came to her house, and she told Maze that she did not want to talk with her and told Maze to leave. Maze refused, and the victim told her that she would call the police and/or Maze's husband.

The victim said that as she began calling Maze's husband, Maze threw her arms around the victim's neck in a "sort of choke hold" and pulled the victim to the ground. Maze continued applying pressure with her arm around the victim's neck, and tried to grab the phone from the victim.

The victim told police that Maze also punched her several times while they were on the ground. The victim eventually managed to get away from Maze and ran outside.

Maze, 53 years old, has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member, a felony.

