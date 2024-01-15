Suspect faces murder charge after police locate him with missing Bozeman woman's motorhome in Idaho

BOZEMAN — On Friday, Jan. 12, police in Idaho Falls, Idaho arrested a man who was found with the motorhome Bozeman Police have been seeking in connection with the disappearance of 34-year-old Megan Ashley Stedman.

According to an Idaho Falls Police press release, a witness contacted officers after recognizing the motorhome parked on a city street. Officers located the vehicle and made contact with Chris Foiles, a 42-year-old resident of Spokane, Washington.

Foiles was detained while investigators searched the motorhome. The release said the motorhome contained “evidence to support arresting Foiles with Murder in the First Degree.”

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (Idaho)

Foiles was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. The press release continues:

“Investigators are asking for public assistance gathering information about Foiles movements between December 15th and January 12th. Anyone who saw Foiles or the motorhome pictured over the past 4 weeks is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department by emailing IFPD Detective Reed at Creed@idahofalls.gov or calling the non-emergency dispatch line at (208)529-1200. Please reference case number 2024-1289. The motorhome is a 1973 tan motorhome with obvious damage to the rear driver’s side, and a red stripe down the side. At some point in the last 4 weeks, the stripe was painted blue.”

The incident remains under investigation, and Idaho Falls PD says additional information is expected to be released at a later date.

No further details were available. We will update you as we get more information.