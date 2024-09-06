Suspect facing homicide charge in death of Ronan man reported missing

POLSON — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of 67-year-old Ed Loder of Ronan who had been reported missing earlier this week.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 70-year-old James Lawrence, of Polson, is being held in the Lake County jail on pending charges of homicide and tampering with evidence.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Edwin Albert Loder

An extensive investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies led investigators to believe that Loder had been killed, a news release states.

Sheriff Bell says that Lawrence cooperated with the investigation and Loder's body was found on Friday afternoon in the Twin Lakes area southeast of St. Ignatius.

MTN News

Loder's body will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

No additional information is being released at this time.