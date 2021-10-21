Watch
Suspect in Butte assault faces negligent homicide charge after victim's death

Jason Acebedo of Butte died Oct. 20
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement
Jesse Mollenkopf
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 16:59:51-04

BUTTE — A Kalispell man faces a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a Butte man who was assaulted last week.

Jesse Mollenkopf, 46, is accused of assaulting 46-year-old Jason Acebedo of Butte around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the parking lot of Town Pump on South Montana Street, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Acebedo suffered a serious head injury in the attack that later required extended treatment at a hospital in Salt Lake City. Acebedo died at that hospital Wednesday evening.

Mollenkopf was arrested Thursday morning in Divide, Montana, and remains jailed in Butte.

