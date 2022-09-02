Suspect in Butte bank robbery still at large

BUTTE — Butte police continue to look for the person responsible for the late-afternoon robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in Butte.

Investigators are looking for a man they say entered the bank at Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren at 4:14 PM and demanded money from the teller. The man, who did not display a weapon during the robbery, received an undisclosed amount of cash, left the bank, and was last seen walking north.

“Anybody who was in the area of the bank, either right before or right after this incident, and has any knowledge of anything that may look suspicious, may not have looked suspicious at the time, but now that you think about it is there anything we should know,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery and no one was injured in the incident. Police responded to the area within minutes of the robbery. Investigators also suspect a black 2010 to 2014 Toyota Camry may be connected to the robbery.

“We canvased the area, we did develop some information, like I said, we do have some leads that we’re following up on today, hopefully, those leads will pan out,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said he’s confident they’ll make an arrest.

“Most of these incidents are drug-related, they’re either persons trying to pay drug debts or finance their drug habits. The risk is way bigger than the reward, a lot of these guys get caught, they don’t get much money and it’s just a poor career choice and hopefully, we’ll get this guy in custody,” said Lester.

Anyone with information about this robbery should contact the police at (406) 497-1120.