Suspect in Butte Wells Fargo robbery allegedly told police, 'I'm robbing the bank'

BUTTE — The man accused of robbing the Wells Fargo bank in Butte and then calmly waiting in the lobby for police to arrest him pleaded not guilty in connection with the case.

“How do you plea to that charge?” Judge Frank Joseph asked during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Feb. 13.

“Not guilty,” Charles Burkett replied.

Burkett was arraigned on a felony charge of robbery in Butte District Court in connection with the Jan. 7 robbery at the Wells Fargo at Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues.

According to the charging document, Burkett is accused of entering the bank, demanding money and then, after receiving about $400 in cash, waiting in the lobby for police to arrive. The first police officer to arrive at the bank walked in with his gun drawn and asked the suspect what he was doing.

Burkett allegedly responded, “I’m robbing the bank.”

Police say the suspect surrendered to them without further incident. Burkett gave no explanation for the robbery to police, according to court documents, only allegedly say, “Sorry guys, but (expletive) happens.”

Police found no weapons on the suspect or at the scene of the robbery and believe he acted alone.

Burkett remains remains in custody with his bail set at $250,000.