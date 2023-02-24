Suspect in custody after shooting at Helena baseball fields

HELENA — A suspect is in custody following a late Thursday night shooting at the baseball fields near the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Helena Police say around 9:30 p.m. a caller notified dispatch two juvenile males had been shot at Ryan Fields and the caller was transporting them to St. Peter’s ER for help.

“At the ER, the two juvenile males were being treated by physicians and it was verified they both had gunshot wounds. Officers located evidence at Ryan Fields consistent with the information reported,” said HPD Lieutenant Jayson Zander in a statement to the press.

MTN News

Zander further stated an 18-year-old suspect was identified and was located several hours later in the area.

“From the initial investigation, this is believed to be an isolated incident between the involved parties,” added Zander.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time. It is also unclear the severity of the gunshot wounds to the two individuals.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

