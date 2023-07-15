Suspect in custody after shooting threat at Great Falls Farmers' Market

(UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.) Officers obtained a search warrant and entered the residence of the 36-year old suspect, who is now in custody.

Suspect arrested after shooting threat at Great Falls Farmers' Market

The GFPD said: "His apartment had been cleared and officers are wrapping up at the scene, there is no further threat to the community."

The name of the man has not yet been released. We will update you as we get more information.

(UPDATE, 11:45 a.m.) Several people have been yelling "Active shooter situation," but the Great Falls Police Department emphasized that this is not an active shooter situation.

The GFPD High-Risk Unit vehicle has arrived at the scene.

Officers entered the Park Manor building at 100 Central Avenue to find the suspect.

At this point, the GFPD has not been able to confirm if the person displayed a weapon, or is in possession of a weapon.

(1st REPORT, 11:23 a.m.) People are evacuating the Farmers' Market in downtown Great Falls due to a possible threat.

Reports beginning at about 11:10 a.m. indicated that a person is screaming that he is going to shoot people.

A person at the scene told KRTV: "Some guy on a balcony just yelled down, threatening to shoot everyone."

Police officers have entered the Park Manor building at 100 Central Avenue to find the person.

At this point, there is no indication as to whether the person is actually armed, and there are no reports of shots fired or any injuries.

We have reporters in the area and will keep you updated.





