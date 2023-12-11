Suspect jailed after 1 killed, 2 injured in Ferndale shooting

POLSON — We are learning more information about a Sunday evening shooting in Ferndale.

One person died and two others were injured in the shooting which happened at a residence on Cayuse Lane in Ferndale.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says emergency dispatchers received a report of a disturbance involving a man with a gun at 9:08 p.m.

A short time later, an additional caller reported being shot by the male.

Both Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene.

Flathead deputies arrived first at the scene and took 49-year-old Matthew Vitek of Bigfork into custody.

Flathead deputies then rendered first aid to three gunshot victims at the scene prior to EMS arriving at the scene.

Once EMS arrived, the victims were taken to a local hospital and investigators were contacted to obtain a search warrant and process the crime scene.

Sheriff Bell says it was determined at the hospital that 56-year-old Tammi Jordan of Bigfork had passed away.

The identity of the other two victims is not being released, but Sheriff Bell reports they were in stable condition as of 2 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023.

The woman who died was taken to the Montana Medical Examiner's office for autopsy, and the case is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office.

Vitek is being held in the Lake County jail on pending charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

