Suspect sought after 2 people hurt in Bozeman shooting

BOZEMAN — Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following a Sunday evening shooting in Bozeman.

The Bozeman Police Department was called to the Bozeman Pond walking trail in the 600 block of South Fowler Avenue for the report of two adults who had been shot at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Officers found two people who were being cared for by nearby residents and were told the suspect had fled the area.

Both of the victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive, according to a news release.

Despite a search of the area by several law enforcement agencies, the suspect has not been located.

The suspect is described as having a slender build, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask covering their nose and mouth.

The suspect is between 5’9” and 6’ tall. It’s not known at this time if the suspect is male or female.

Bozeman Police report there were no other injuries were reported and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Quinn Ellingson at (406) 582-2956 ( qellingson@bozeman.net ) or email crimetips@bozeman.net .

Persons with information that help solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

