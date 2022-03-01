Suspect sought following attempted Bigfork bank robbery

BIGFORK - Law enforcement is investigating a Tuesday afternoon attempted robbery of a bank in Bigfork.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the incident took place at Glacier Bank in Bigfork at approximately 3 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male who is 5’8” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has longer red/brown hair.

The man — who is believed to have fled the scene on foot — was wearing gray pants, a blue sweatshirt, a blue medical mask, a black beanie, and sunglasses.

MTN News Glacier Bank in Bigfork

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Sheriff Henio says no injuries have been reported and an investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5585 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report

