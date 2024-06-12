Suspect that was shot in Cut Bank has died; investigation continues

GREAT FALLS — The man who reportedly ran over a police officer in Cut Bank and was then shot by the officer on Saturday, June 8, 2024, has died.

According to the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, the police officer saw a "disorderly individual" in the street outside a bar.

When the officer approached, the man - later identified as 42-year old Harley Olson of Cut Bank - ran to a parked vehicle in the Pioneer Bar parking lot.

DCI says that when he was ordered out of the car, Olson drove over the officer, who responded by firing his duty weapon at Olson.

Olson was hit by the gunfire and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell with critical injuries, and later died.

The officer was injured and received medical treatment; he is expected to make a full recovery. His name has not yet been released, and he has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds.

The body of Olson has been taken to the Montana State Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office has requested that a civilian coroner from the Flathead County Coroner’s Office assist DCI in investigating Olson's death.

