Suspected DUI driver arrested after low-speed chase in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department asks the public not to drink and drive this holiday weekend after officers assisted several law enforcement agencies in arresting a suspected DUI driver early Sunday morning.

A post on the Bozeman Police Facebook page says the department, along with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Belgrade Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol engaged the driver in a low-speed vehicle pursuit that began near Belgrade and ended near Bozeman.

According to the post, spike strips were deployed "to help bring the pursuit to a safe ending."

The driver reportedly had multiple prior DUI convictions and is being held on a felony DUI charge at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Bozeman PD urges people who choose to drink to arrange for a designated driver or sober ride ahead of time.