Suspicious package leads to drug charges for Montana Tech associate athletic director Nicholas Bowsher

BUTTE — Charging documents allege it was a U.S. Postal inspector who noticed a suspicious-looking package being delivered to a residence here in Butte that led to several felony drug charges being filed against a staff member of Montana Tech’s athletic department.

Nicholas Bowsher, who is Montana Tech’s executive associate athletic director, faces six felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, along with other felonies, in Butte District Court. He was arrested on March 20 after the postal inspector contacted authorities after noticing a package with a suspicious address being mailed to Bowsher’s home at 1125 W. Gold Street.

With the assistance of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the package was opened and about 1,800 pills of the suspected illegal drug MDMA were found in it, the affidavit reports. Authorities received a search warrant to Bowsher’s home and allegedly found other illegal drugs in a locked box, including cocaine, psilocybin or LSD, and ketamine that police suspect were being kept for distribution.

Agents claim they also found about $3,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia in the lockbox.

The charging document also alleged methamphetamine and crack cocaine were found in the residence. Investigators determined a young child resided in the home, and Bowsher also faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Montana Tech is aware of the arrest of Bowsher but will not comment further on it since it is a personnel matter.

Bowsher, who was jailed on $500,000 bond, is expected to be arraigned on these charges in Butte District Court on Thursday.