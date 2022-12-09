'Swatting' incident confirmed at Manhattan library after law enforcement responds to active shooter report

(Updated 11:38 a.m. MST, 12/09/2022)

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a report of an active shooter in Manhattan was a falsely reported "swatting" incident.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release that the report was received around 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, claiming there was an active shooter at the Manhattan Library, located next to the school.

The Sheriff's Office said law enforcement immediately responded and was on the scene within minutes. According to the release:

Upon investigation, this appears to be a “swatting” incident, which is a false emergency report to law enforcement to garner a response. Everyone is safe at this time.

The Sheriff's Office said multiple cities in Montana received similar reports at the same time.

Law enforcement in Billings, Red Lodge, Miles City, Forsyth, and Missoula also investigated similar threats Friday morning and found no evidence the threats were credible.

Law enforcement remains at the scene investigating the incident in Manhattan, and there are no known threats to the community. There is no need to respond to the school, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said more information will be released as it is becomes available.

Developing story. Check back for updates.