Teen arrested following school threat in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - A teenager has been arrested after law enforcement says he made threats against Columbia Falls Junior High School.

Columbia Falls Chief of Police Clint Peters says a 14-year-old was taken into custody Monday on Intimidation charges based on threats he made against the Columbia Falls Junior High and students.

The investigation began Saturday after law enforcement was notified by concerned parents and students of the alleged threats that were made in school on Friday, according to Peters.

“Our investigation showed enough evidence to determine there was a real potential for the juvenile to follow through with the threats and although he was not in possession of weapons, there were unsecured firearms in the residence that he could potentially have access to,” Peters said in a news release.

Columbia Falls Police with help from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office took the teen into custody and the guns were taken from the home.

Peters noted this was an “isolated incident with one individual making the threats and there are no further suspects in this case.”