Teen arrested in connection with November murder of 17-year-old in Billings

BILLINGS - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of deliberate homicide in the case of the shooting death of another teen on Billings South Side last November, according to Billings police.

The boy was remanded into youth services, police wrote on social media.

Police suspect he was one of two people firing a gun during an altercation on the evening of Nov. 3, 2023, at a residence on the 500 block of South 29th Street.

The victim, 17-year-old Vydell Yellowrobe, later died at a hospital.

The next day, police identified suspects at another residence on South 31st Street. Following a raid, three juveniles and one adult were removed, but no charges were filed at the time.

The shooting of Yellowrobe was one of three separate shootings in Billings in one week, which resulted in four deaths. Police later said gang activity likely played a role.