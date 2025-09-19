Trial of man accused of killing mother in Missoula continues

MISSOULA - The trial against Miles Miller continued on Thursday in Missoula.

Miller faces a deliberate homicide charge for killing his mother in May of 2023.

Attorneys focused on more evidence, specifically DNA that was found at the home where Terry Miller was found dead.

DNA has been a focus for the defense, which is arguing that DNA other than Miller's was found at the crime scene.

Technicians testified about the processes they use to collect and test DNA.

They stated multiple DNA tests were conducted for Miller's case, with both profiles matching Miller.

The defense is hinging their argument on inaccuracies in the evidence collected at the scene.

Prosecutors are arguing Miller killed his mother over inheritance.

The trial is expected to last through the week.

