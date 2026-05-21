Two enter not guilty pleas in Butte slingshot vandalism

BUTTE - Two people pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an April slingshot rampage that damaged more than 60 windows throughout Butte.

Gavin Gordon and McKinsey Allen were both charged with felony accountability for criminal mischief, a common scheme in Butte District Court. Charging documents allege Gordon and Allen participated with three others in breaking windows on cars, homes, and businesses by shooting them with a slingshot late April 3rd and early April 4th.

Two other suspects, Christopher Hern and Laine Lowder, are expected to be arraigned on the same charge on Thursday in District Court.

A 17-year-old has also been charged.

The four adults are free on bond.

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